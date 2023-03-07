Open in App
Vista, CA
Times of San Diego

Falling Enrollment Prompts Vista Unified to Consider School Consolidation

By Debbie L. Sklar,

5 days ago
Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Citing a decade of declining enrollment, the Vista Unified School District asked community members Tuesday to serve on a new committee tasked with recommending the future of several district schools — including the possibility of consolidation.

Those interested in serving on the District Asset Management Advisory Committee may apply online at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GoQ9sg7nSP- AsaI2tukALp3WncroJZxZ/view, or by stopping by the Operational Service Center at 1222 Arcadia Ave. The application window will close at 5 p.m. on March 24.

“We encourage members of the community who are interested in serving on this committee to submit their application,” said Matthew Doyle, superintendent of Vista Unified School District. “We want to ensure that the decision-making process is inclusive, transparent and collaborative, and that we have a wide range of perspectives represented.”

Since 2012, the district’s student population has decreased by more than 6,700, according to VUSD records.

Up for consideration for possible consolidation are Monte Vista and Beaumont elementary schools, Vista Innovation and Design Academy and Rancho Minerva Middle School.

District officials said these schools were not on the chopping block per se, and that the Board of Education would consider “any and all recommendations before making a decision related to the future use of each site.”

The committee will comprise between seven and 11 people and will meet between four and six times between April and June of this year. The committee will also hold multiple community forums to provide updates and gather feedback from the public.

The district plans to schedule an informational meeting for teachers, staff and families from the identified schools in the coming weeks intended to provide an overview of the district’s planning process and the role of the committee.

— City News Service

