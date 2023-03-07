Open in App
Aurora, CO
See more from this location?
The Denver Gazette

Aurora opens applications for grants for youth violence intervention, prevention

By JESSICA GIBBS,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MTNiy_0lAjOX3W00

Aurora announced another round of grants for organizations that conduct youth violence prevention and intervention to the tune of $500,000.

“Aurora, like other cities across the country, has seen an increase in youth violence over the last few years. To properly develop short-term and long-term solutions, our collective community needs to continue collaborating on comprehensive and multi-layered youth violence intervention and prevention efforts,” Joseph DeHerrera, the city's Youth Violence Prevention Program manager, said in a news release.

DeHerrera called the funding crucial to supporting organizations that have “developed solutions and demonstrated success” in addressing the issue.

The city's grants will prioritize 80% of the funding on intervention work and 20% for prevention.

Examples of intervention work could include outreach to “groups actively involved in a violent incident in the community, hospital-based programs engaging patients during their recovery,” as well as specialized mental health treatment services, family skills training and crisis services for families, the city said.

Prevention work could be school-led activities, faith-based supportive services initiated after violent events, community engagement and youth programming.

The grants are funded with marijuana tax revenue. Last year, the city awarded $260,000 to four organization conducting intervention service and eight focused on youth violence prevention.

The funds will be divided among 2023 grant recipients.

Organizations that plan to apply must attend a virtual information session at 8:30 a.m. on March 21 in order to be considered. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on March 31. Applications can be submitted at AuroraGov.org/EmpoweringYouth.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Aurora, CO newsLocal Aurora, CO
Woman shot during Aurora road rage incident
Aurora, CO5 hours ago
Fatal sports car crash Sunday kills 1
Aurora, CO1 hour ago
Truck rollover in Aurora causes hazmat spill, I-70 closed
Aurora, CO2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gun violence summit hosted by East High after classmate dies
Denver, CO1 day ago
New position could bring better transparency in Denver jail health care
Denver, CO1 day ago
Denver Public School officials tearfully vote to close three schools
Denver, CO2 days ago
Someone in South Denver seems to be poisoning prairie dogs, but nobody knows who
Denver, CO1 day ago
ENDORSEMENT: YES on 2O — housing, open space for Denver
Denver, CO8 hours ago
2 passengers injured in train derailment in Colorado
Golden, CO22 hours ago
18-year-old caught driving 106 miles per hour in Boulder
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Colorado's Mount Evans name change hits mysterious snag in final hour
Denver, CO2 days ago
Skier from Boulder dead following collision with tree at Colorado resort
Boulder, CO1 day ago
King Soopers vows no store closures, $1 billion for wages, benefits following Safeway merger
Denver, CO1 day ago
$18M mansion listed in Commerce City
Commerce City, CO3 hours ago
Suspects in custody after woman fatally shot in Denver Thursday
Denver, CO20 hours ago
Amtrak train hits, kills 1 near Arvada
Arvada, CO1 day ago
Slattery’s Pub & Grill starts Saint Patrick's Day events for Denver area this weekend
Denver, CO2 days ago
Fog, low visibility cause flight delays at DIA
Denver, CO2 days ago
Sienna Betts, Colorado’s next girls basketball star, takes 11-seed Grandview back to 6A championship game
Denver, CO1 day ago
Rudy Carey gets record-breaking 10th state title as Denver East routs Fossil Ridge
Denver, CO18 hours ago
J.T. Compher paid no mind to trade deadline as Colorado Avalanche’s established No. 2 center
Denver, CO1 day ago
‘It’s time to end people’s seasons’: As playoffs arrive, Denver hockey begins quest to repeat as national champions
Denver, CO2 days ago
BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's best picks for today (Saturday, March 11)
Denver, CO1 day ago
Denver weather: Partly sunny and cool Sunday
Denver, CO7 hours ago
Denver hockey sweeps Miami (Ohio) in opening round of NCHC playoffs, will play Colorado College in Frozen Faceoff
Denver, CO15 hours ago
Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul bring Dos Hombres tour to Centennial
Centennial, CO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy