Mario Day is here: The best deals on Super Mario games for the Nintendo Switch

Walmart

Mario Day 2023 is March 10. If you're a Mario fan with a Nintendo Switch, you'll want to check out these amazing Mario Day 2023 Switch game deals from Best Buy , Amazon and Walmart.

Here are the best Mario Nintendo Switch game deals available to shop today for Mario Day 2023.

Get the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle at Walmart

Nintendo via Walmart

If you don't already have a Switch, head over to Walmart's website and save on this Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle .

This bundle includes the Nintendo Switch system and Nintendo Switch dock in black, two Joy-Con controllers, two Joy-Con strap accessories, one Joy-Con grip, a Nintendo Switch AC adapter, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe full game download insert and a three-month individual membership for Nintendo Switch Online.

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle, $353 (regularly $399)

The best Mario Day Nintendo Switch game deals

Shop the best deals on Mario games for Nintendo Switch ahead of Mario Day 2023.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Best Buy

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the signature racing experience for the Switch. Race your favorite Nintendo characters across a series of Mario-inspired tracks, including several iterations of the dreaded Rainbow Road track. Best Buy currently has both the physical and digital versions of the game on sale now for Mario Day.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (digital), $40 (reduced from $60)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (physical), $40 (reduced from $60)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC

Nintendo

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe got new life with the first wave of new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC. It includes eight remastered courses from previous Mario Kart games. Six waves of eight courses each will release through the end of 2023.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC, $25

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Amazon

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is a strategy-type RPG game -- you'll fight your way through strategy battles as your favorite characters from the Super Mario Bros. and Raving Rabbids universe. Rated 4.4 stars. It's currently 50% off on Amazon.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, $30 (reduced from $60)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Nintendo

The base version of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate , Nintendo's iconic fighting franchise, features 74 characters, with even more available through DLC. There's a story mode, of course, but the real fun comes in beating up on friends and family, both locally and online, across a series of familiar Nintendo worlds. Rated 4.9 stars.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, $51 (reduced from $60)

Mario Party Superstars

Nintendo

Board games never go out of style, which is part of what makes Mario Party Superstars an instant hit. Combining that board game vibe with five classic N64 boards and the 100 best mini games from the Mario Party series, it's designed to deliver hours of fun. That's whether you're playing with friends or the whole family.

Mario Party Superstars (physical), $40 (reduced from $60)

Mario Party Superstars (digital, $40 (reduced from $60)

Super Mario Maker 2

Nintendo

Side-scrolling adventure " Super Mario Maker 2 " features the single-player Story Mode, which comes with 100 built-in courses that you can use to rebuild Princess Peach's castle. Team up with friends in Course Maker, where you can create your own courses and use new tools and course parts.

Super Mario Maker 2 (physical), $40 (reduced from $60)

Super Mario Maker 2 (digital), $40 (reduced from $60)

Luigi's Mansion 3

Nintendo

In " Luigi's Mansion 3 ," you play Luigi, who is tasked with finding Mario and their friends at the Last Resort ScareScraper. This scarefest is full of ghosts that need vacuuming and toads that need rescuing. Luckily, you've got the handy-dandy Poltergust G-00 to help you.

Luigi's Mansion 3 (physical), $40 (reduced from $60)

Luigi's Mansion 3 (digital), $40 (reduced from $60)

Super Mario Odyssey

Nintendo

The near-perfect 3D Mario platformer " Super Mario Odyssey ," rated 4.9 stars on Amazon, has Mario traversing a number of incredible detailed worlds collecting stars, hidden coins and (of course) rescuing Princess Peach from Bowser.

Amazon reviewer Christopher Boyer says, "while the game is designed to appeal to everyone, Nintendo took the time to add some extra nods to long-time fans, not only in the worlds and the critters/characters you happen across, but through set pieces and a spectacular mid-game musical number that old-timers like me have to appreciate."

Super Mario Odyssey (physical), $40 (reduced from $60)

Super Mario Odyssey (digital), $40 (reduced from $60)

Super Mario Party

Nintendo

Nintendo's party game series, Mario Party, launched on the Switch back in 2018 and has been a bestseller since. " Super Mario Party " features new game boards, 80 new mini-games and new mechanics, such as character-specific dice blocks to enjoy with friends and family locally or online. Reach for those stars!

Super Mario Party, $47 (reduced from $60)

Mario Golf Super Rush

Nintendo

" Mario Golf Super Rush " mixes a traditional golfing game, played across a series of Mario-inspired courses. Sure, you can get your ball onto the green -- but that putt might not be so easy if a Bob-omb goes off first.

Mario Golf Super Rush (physical), $40 (reduced from $60)

Mario Golf Super Rush (digital), $40 (reduced from $60)

