Dates announced for this year's Picklesburgh

By CBS Pittsburgh,

5 days ago

A dill-lightful weekend in Pittsburgh 01:51

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Mark your calendars, pickle lovers. The dates for Picklesburgh are set.

The event will return this summer from Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership announced on Tuesday.

Pickle enthusiasts will once again gather under the signature Heinz pickle balloon for music, food, merch and the pickle juice drinking contest.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership said it's still working with the city to confirm the footprint for the festival but promised an expanded event. Last year, it was held on the Rachel Carson Bridge and along the 10th Street Bypass below.

More details are expected in the coming weeks. Vendors who want to participate can fill out a form online .

Picklesburgh is also in the running for USA Today's 10Best Reader's Choice awards for best specialty food festival. You can vote online here .

