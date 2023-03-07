Wilson Prep KO's Bertie in regional

FOUR OAKS - Despite giving up a pair of late three-pointers, Wilson Prep Academy sank a pair of free throws with eight seconds left and sealed a come-from-behind 61-57 victory over top-seeded Bertie in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A East Regional Championship game here Saturday at South Johnston High School.

The Tigers (26-7), champions of the 1-A Tar-Roanoke Athletic Conference, battled back from a seven-point halftime deficit and came out on top of a fourth-quarter slugfest that included four lead changes and a late scare against the Four Rivers Conference co-champ Falcons (26-5).

While it looked like the Tigers could have sewn it up with a seven-point lead with under 20 seconds left in the contest, some missed free throws down the stretch, along with a pair of three-point bombs from Bertie star Zy’Lee Bazemore, playing in his final game in Blue-and-White – and who led the Falcons with 21 points, coming up with big bucket after big bucket – shrank the Tigers’ lead to two, 59-57, with 8.5 seconds left.

Bertie’s strategy of late fouling saw the Tigers make only 2-of-8 at the charity stripe. The Falcons made one last hack on WPA’s Lez Minter, who had previously missed two big ones down the stretch, and sent him to the line hoping for a miss and a miracle shot.

But neither ever came.

Minter proceeded to sink the biggest two free-throw attempts of his team’s season, putting the Tigers up four and allowing them to close out the victory.

Bertie’s desperation shot at the buzzer came up short.

Saturday’s game was just the sixth time this season Bertie was held under 60 total points, the latest being last week’s game with Northampton (53-49). Meanwhile the Tigers have held every opponent they’ve faced in the playoffs to 64 or fewer.

Wilson Prep’s defensive rebounding was a big factor with the Tigers winning the battle on the boards against the normally strong rebounding Falcons, 35-17. Wilson Prep also pulled down 28 defensive caroms, keeping the Falcons from getting second-chance opportunities off their misses.

Jayza Lee led Bertie with six rebounds while David Ellis led WPA with 14, 10 of which came on the defensive glass.

The Tigers’ defense held Bertie to 38 percent shooting from the field.

Bertie won a tight first quarter 13-11, then upped it to a seven-point bulge (32-25) by the mid-break.

The Falcons managed to retain that lead through the first half of the third quarter and went ahead 40-33 on a bucket by Zymiere Dempsey. But they surrendered that lead after an 8-1 Wilson Prep run, six of those by senior star Jahmar Jones that gave the Tigers a one-point edge entering that wild fourth quarter, 41-40.

From there, the teams battled back and forth before Bazemore gave Bertie a 49-47 lead with 4:30 left.

After two wasted possessions each and Wilson Prep applying pressure and half-court defense that forced turnovers, the Tigers ripped off a 9-0 run, six straight points from Jones, in under a minute to give WPA a lead it would not relinquish.

In addition to Bazemore’s 21 points, Jah’Kelvin Rascoe finished with 11 while Dempsey added 10; the only other Falcon players in double-figures.

Jones, who often drew contact as he drove his way to the rim, led Wilson Prep with 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting to go with seven rebounds.

Wilson Prep will next face West Region winner Eastern Randolph Saturday in Raleigh with the Tigers seeking their second state title in three years.

WILSON PREP – 61: Jahmar Jones-26, Lez Minter-13, Brandon Anderson-11, David Newby-4, David Ellis-3, Josh Hicks-2, Keontae Barron-2.

BERTIE – 57: Zy’Lee Bazemore-21, Jah’Kelvin Rascoe-11, Zymiere Dempsey-10, Trevon Halloran-8, Tequan Holley-4, Kye Pillmon-Holley-4, Jayze Lee-1.

Wilson Prep 11 14 16 20 61

Bertie 13 19 8 17 57