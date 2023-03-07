H.E.A.R.T. to host free mental health seminar

ALBANY — The Albany H.E.A.R.T. Organization, in partnership with the Albany State University Health Literacy Project and utilizing funding from a Health Human Services and Office of Minority Health grant, will host a seminar Saturday focused on the experiences of COVID-19 survivors and the impact on mental health.

H.E.A.R.T. (Hands Extended Across Reaching Together) and ASU Health Literacy Project officials will present a panel of licensed professional counselors and mental health professionals who will engage the community in an interactive seminar. The seminar will be conducted Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1501 Newton Road, in Albany.