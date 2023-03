HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Slams Skip Bayless For Suggesting Ja Morant Is A Crip By Michael Saponara, 5 days ago

By Michael Saponara, 5 days ago

Boosie Badazz has blasted Skip Bayless for insinuating that Ja Morant might be associated with the Crips following his leave of absence from the Memphis ...