Open in App
Pennsylvania State
See more from this location?
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Underrated State Park In Pennsylvania

By Logan DeLoye,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VplqM_0lAixOp100
Photo: Moment RF

Summer is just around the corner, and what better way to build excitement for the sunshine season than by planning a trip to the most underrated park in your state! A handful of beautiful scenes are scattered throughout Pennsylvania , but one in particular offers visitors the views without having to worry about the crowds. Despite being overlooked all too often, this park is one of the best around!

According to a list compiled by Outside Magazine , the most underrated state park in Pennsylvania is Caledonia State Park located 70 miles from Baltimore.

Here is what Outside Magazine had to say about the most underrated state park in Pennsylvania :

"Caledonia State Park may be only 70 miles from busy Baltimore, yet it is a gateway to 84,000 acres of protected state forests and miles of day-use and overnight hiking trails–including a tiny piece of the Appalachian Trail. Named after an iron furnace owned by Thaddeus Stevens in the mid-1800s, the park hosts two developed campgrounds, surrounded by hemlock and white pine, with RV hookups and hot showers, picnic tables along shaded Conococheague Creek, and opportunities to fish for trout (brown, brook, and rainbow). "

For more information regarding the most underrated state parks across the country visit outside.com .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Charming in the State
Latrobe, PA2 days ago
Exotic reptile ‘with very big teeth’ discovered in Pennsylvania park, photos show
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
This Is The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pennsylvania woman who vanished decades ago and was declared dead is found alive in Puerto Rico
Pittsburgh, PA8 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
This Massive Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania
Barto, PA5 hours ago
This County Has The Most Covered Bridges in Pennsylvania: Here's Where to Find Them, and What They're Also Known As
Lancaster, PA4 days ago
Gisele Barreto Fetterman, Wife of Sen. John Fetterman, Spotted Fighting Apartment Fire in East Pittsburgh
East Pittsburgh, PA4 days ago
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in Pennsylvania
Brownsville, PA9 days ago
Lobster Chain Opening Its First Pennsylvania Restaurant Has Had Trouble in Other States
Brooklyn, NY6 days ago
Capitol Rioter Shocks Judge With 'Ridiculous' Sentencing Statements
Washington, DC1 day ago
Delaware man loses $125,000 property to squatter neighbor after trying to remove goat pen she built on it
Ocean View, DE1 day ago
United Airlines passenger says people were 'praying' on flight that plunged to within 800 feet of Pacific
San Francisco, CA25 days ago
This Steakhouse Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Harrisburg, PA14 days ago
The Biggest March Snowstorm in Pennsylvania History Will Blow Your Mind
Philadelphia, PA7 days ago
This is the most picturesque small town in Massachusetts, according to Boston.com readers
Edgartown, MA10 days ago
Winter storm alert: Central Pennsylvania to experience heavy snowfall
Williamsport, PA6 days ago
Ben Affleck’s $7 Million Imitation Plantation in Georgia Was Reportedly Built on Unmarked Slave Graves
Riceboro, GA2 days ago
Winter weather advisory issued for Pennsylvania: Snow accumulations to cause slippery road conditions
State College, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy