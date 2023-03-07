Report: Bengals Formally Met With Popular Tight End At 2023 NFL Combine

Cincinnati met with plenty of tight ends at the combine.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals met with plenty of tight ends last week, including rising South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft.

"Tucker Kraft was EXTREMELY popular at the Combine," Justin Melo tweeted . "Kraft met formally w/ 15 teams -- Lions, Bengals , Dolphins, Cowboys, Patriots, Packers, Titans, Texans, Giants, Chargers, Browns, Bills, Raiders, Saints & Bucs, per league source."

The pass-catcher posted a top-50 Relative Athletic Score ever from a tight end at the 2023 NFL Combine and could rise up draft boards over the next month.

He's oddly fallen from 59th to 90th on the consensus big board over the past week.

Kraft is currently the sixth-ranked tight end and posted 27 catches for 348 yards and 3 touchdowns last season.

