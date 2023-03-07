Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
See more from this location?
AllBengals

Report: Bengals Formally Met With Popular Tight End At 2023 NFL Combine

By Russ Heltman,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JvBXD_0lAixJPO00

Cincinnati met with plenty of tight ends at the combine.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals met with plenty of tight ends last week, including rising South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft.

"Tucker Kraft was EXTREMELY popular at the Combine," Justin Melo tweeted . "Kraft met formally w/ 15 teams -- Lions, Bengals , Dolphins, Cowboys, Patriots, Packers, Titans, Texans, Giants, Chargers, Browns, Bills, Raiders, Saints & Bucs, per league source."

The pass-catcher posted a top-50 Relative Athletic Score ever from a tight end at the 2023 NFL Combine and could rise up draft boards over the next month.

He's oddly fallen from 59th to 90th on the consensus big board over the past week.

Kraft is currently the sixth-ranked tight end and posted 27 catches for 348 yards and 3 touchdowns last season.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Should Bengals Target UCLA Running Back Zach Charbonnet?

Germaine Pratt Comments On Playing Time Again As Free Agency Approaches

Taylor Lewan Wants to Block for Joe Burrow: 'I Know the Bengals Need a Left Tackle'

ESPN's Bill Barnwell Says Signing Jessie Bates III Should Be Bengals First Key Offseason Move

Bengals Select Oklahoma Offensive Tackle Anton Harrison In Draft Network, PFF Mock Drafts

Watch: NFL Picks Out Bengals 10 Best Plays From 2022-23 Season

Trey Wingo Shares Joe Burrow Story Portraying His Steely Mentality Dating Back To Grade School

Tight End or Cornerback Could Make Sense For Bengals in Round One of 2023 NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Is Texas RB Bijan Robinson a Good Fit For Cincinnati Bengals' Offense?

Bengals Prospect Breakdown: Israel Abanikanda Could Bring Juice to Running Back Room

Bengals Re-Sign Long Snapper Cal Adomitis For 2023-24 Season

Watch: NFL Ranks Joe Burrow's Top Ten Plays From 2022-23 Season

A Look Ahead: Cincinnati Bengals Offseason Predictions

Zac Taylor: They're Gonna Have To Carry Me Out Of' Cincinnati 'In A Casket'

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Potential Bengals Draft Target Rising Up Boards After NFL Combine
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX3 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX8 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Adam Thielen's wife sounds off after his release by Vikings
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Green Bay Packers, New York Jets have ‘worked out’ blockbuster trade with Aaron Rodgers’ decision looming
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
Khloe & Tristan Arrive At Malika’s 40th Birthday Amid Reports She’s ‘Supporting’ Him After Mom’s Death
West Hollywood, CA1 day ago
Free Agency Flashback: The Top External Signings In Bengals History
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy