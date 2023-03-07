Crime roundup: Three arrests made in Fountain Dollar General thefts

Three women have been arrested for two separate thefts at the same Fountain convenience store.

A news release from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to the Dollar General at 3690 S. Railroad St. about 8 p.m. to a reported larceny in progress.

A deputy saw a vehicle adjacent to the store with its trunk open, the release said. Young children who were alone in the car began honking the vehicle’s horn.

The release said the horn appeared to be a warning to people in the store.

Three shopping carts containing products valued at $1,078.46 were found at the front door of the store according to the release.

Three female suspects were arrested by deputies as they exited the store, the release said; Javia Alexius Boyd, 23, of Durham; Sierra Titi Siene Bess, 21, of Smithfield; and Mekiha Za’nae Jones, 20, of Farmville.

Photos were used to confirm that the three also were responsible for a larceny at the store on Feb. 21 that followed the same pattern. Reports from the time said that cleaning supplies valued at $686 were stolen during that incident.

All three were charged with felony larceny, conspiracy and attempted felony larceny. Boyd was also charged with misdemeanor child abuse and resist, delay, obstruct public officer.

All three were given $5,000 bonds and have since been released from the Pitt County Detention Center.

Bess was further charged with an outstanding order for arrest for failure to appear. She also received an additional $1,000 bond for that charge.

PITT COUNTY

The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

1600 block David Drive, Greenville, 12:40 p.m. March 6: $800 cash stolen from residence; case clear.2000 block Whichard Cherry Lane Road, Stokes, noon Feb. 1- 6 p.m. March 5: tablet valued at $450, cash valued at $100 stolen from residence; case active.3700 block Old River Road, Greenville, noon March 3-noon March 4: electronics valued at $800, backpack valued at $50 stolen from residence; case active.3600 N.C. 30, Stokes, 5:15 p.m. March 6: solar lights valued at $40 stolen from Dollar General. Items recovered; case clear.

Assaults

2100 block Granite Court, 7:35 p.m. March 6: man shot at residence. Injury reported; case active.

GREENVILLE

The Greenville Police Department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

2000 block Quail Ridge Road, 12:41 p.m. March 1- 12:42 p.m. March 4: handgun valued at $979 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 12:05 p.m. March 3: shoes valued at $65 stolen at Greenville Mall. Merchandise recovered; case inactive.100 block Chandler Drive, 2:14 p.m. March 3: vehicle broken into in parking lot. Jewelry valued at $975, pouch valued at $30 stolen; case active.210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 4:10 p.m. March 3: items valued at $384.07 stolen at Walmart. Merchandise recovered; case closed by citation.4600 E. 10th St., 7:29 p.m. March 3: food valued at $100 stolen by employee at Walmart; case closed by arrest.4000 S. Memorial Drive, 10:30 p.m. March 3- 7:30 a.m. March 4: clothing valued at $1,000 stolen from building; case active.650 Whitley Drive, 10:35 p.m. March 3: food valued at $20 stolen from Sheetz; case inactive.1601 Evans St., 10:27 a.m. March 4: alcohol valued at $12.25 stolen from Family Dollar; case closed by arrest.500 block Pitt-Greene Connector, 12:13 p.m. March 4: break-in at residence; case inactive.4600 E. 10th St., 4:16 p.m. March 4: toy valued at $48.12 stolen at Walmart. Item recovered; case active.4600 E. 10th St., 5:53 p.m. March 4: dog food valued at $59.45 stolen from Walmart. Merchandise recovered; case active.

Assaults

300 block Country Club Drive, midnight Feb. 23- 12:55 p.m. March 3: shots fired at residence; case active.200 block Beech Street, 10:45 a.m. March 3: man assaulted by known person at residence; case inactive.605 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 11:37 p.m. March 3: officers assaulted at Coco’s Sports Bar; case closed by arrest.3300 block East 10th Street, 9-9:14 a.m. March 4: woman threatened by boyfriend with handgun; case closed by arrest.500 block Cotanche Street, 9:26 p.m. March 4: woman assaulted by spouse in parking lot; case inactive.2600 block Whitaker Drive, 9:57 p.m. March 4: officer assaulted at residence; case closed by arrest.2400 block East Third Street, 10:04 p.m. March 4: man assaulted by unknown person at residence; case cleared.400 block Davis Street, 11:59 p.m. March 4: woman assaulted by boyfriend; case closed by arrest.306 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 1:16 a.m. March 5: woman assaulted by boyfriend at Waffle House; case inactive.100 block West Victoria Court, 2:36 a.m. March 5: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.500 block South Square Drive, 4:02 a.m. March 5: woman assaulted at residence; case inactive.