CBS Sports sends Vikings perfect corner for Brian Flores scheme in latest mock
By Matt Anderson,
5 days ago
With the NFL Combine wrapped up, the Minnesota Vikings now have a better feel for how they may want to attack this offseason. The Vikings have their work cut out for them this offseason, as they have a lot of holes to fill on their roster. One position the Vikings could look to address early is cornerback.
“The Georgia-to-first-round pipeline continues. A year after five Bulldogs went in Round 1, expect a handful this time around, too. Ringo is a long, physical corner who has matched up against some of the best players in the country.”
With only three cornerbacks under contract for next season, Ringo would be a welcomed addition. Especially given his physicality. Ringo would fit in perfectly with the new defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ scheme, and if he hits his potential, he could be a lockdown outside corner for years to come.
