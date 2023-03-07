New Hampshire continues fight for right to be first

(The Center Square) — An amendment to New Hampshire’s constitution could be on the horizon as lawmakers continue doubling down on their defense of the state’s long-tenured first-in-the-nation status for nationwide presidential primary elections.

State Sen. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, introduced Constitutional Amendment Concurrent Resolution 9 before the Senate Election Law and Municipal Affairs Committee on Tuesday.

At its core, the legislation would codify in the state constitution the statutory requirement New Hampshire’s presidential primary precede any other contest within the country. The current draft includes a passage stipulating New Hampshire’s primary take place at least seven days before any other state.

In his testimony before the Senate panel, Abbas said the legislation is another response against the Democratic National Committee’s 2024 presidential primary calendar, which proposed placing South Carolina first — on Saturday, Feb. 3 — before New Hampshire and Nevada hold primaries on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

New Hampshire has been first out of the gate in presidential primaries since 1920.

“It’s become a thing because New Hampshire made it a thing,” Abbas said. “We made it that.”

Defending New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation status for presidential primaries extends beyond bragging rights, Abbas said in his testimony. Relinquishing it, he said, could ding the state’s economy .

“It puts us on the map because we have presidential debates here,” Abbas said. “We have all of our hotels filled, and the diners are full. You have candidates touring and campaigning all throughout the entire state, in all major political parties.”

The first-in-the-nation status also means New Hampshire remains fertile soil for a larger number of candidates, some of whom inevitably drop out as additional primaries are held in other corners of the country in the weeks and months that follow.

“Diverse candidates have performed very well in the state,” Abbas said.

There has been bipartisan support within the New Hampshire Legislature to maintain the state’s first-in-the-nation status. Last month, the Senate passed Concurrent Resolution 1, which put it on record in support of declining the DNC’s planned calendar.

Gov. Chris Sununu also has taken aim at the proposed change-up. In a December news release, Sununu said New Hampshire has consistently excelled with its presidential primaries.

“For over 100 years, we have set the model for the rest of the country with consistently high voter turnout and accurate election results,” Sununu said.

Other than Abbas’ testimony, no one spoke for or against CACR9 on Tuesday. The legislation remains with the Senate Election Law and Municipal Affairs Committee.