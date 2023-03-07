Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday out against Magic

3 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Milwaukee Bucks won't have either of their two 2023 All-Stars available for their game Tuesday night at Orlando .

Milwaukee's injury report for the game lists two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday as unavailable. Antetokounmpo has a non-COVID-19 illness, and Holiday has a sore neck.

The Bucks also won't have newly acquired guard Goran Dragic or Wesley Matthews . Dragic, who signed with the Bucks on Saturday, has a sore left knee. Matthews will miss a seventh consecutive game because of a strained right calf.

Wendell Carter Jr . (left hip) and Gary Harris (sore left adductor) are questionable for the Magic.

