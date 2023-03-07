Ohio cuts workers’ comp premiums to among lowest in the nation

(The Center Square) – Ohio employers will save about $90 million in worker’s compensation premiums in the next fiscal year than they did in the previous one.

The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation board recently approved an 8% premium rate reduction for private employers, making the overall rate for 257,000 private and public Ohio employers the lowest it’s been in 60 years.

“Businesses adopting a safety focused culture is what allows us to reduce rates to the lowest they have been in 60 years,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. “I applaud Ohio employers for their efforts in keeping their workplace safe.”

The rate adjustment and Ohio employers was applauded by Ohio Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Steve Stivers.

“Lower workers' compensation premiums are no accident. Ohio employers are prioritizing safety by making investments in new technologies and safety equipment at their workplace,” Stivers said. “Thanks to those investments, Ohio workers are safer, and employers are set to save more than $90 million in workers’ compensation costs next year. The Ohio Chamber also commends BWC for their continued investment into safety grant programs that help small employers purchase equipment to make their workers safer.”

According to the BWC, the state had the fifth lowest premium rates in the country through Jan. 1, 2022, a jump from 12th following the 2020 study.

“Our rate reductions continue to advance Ohio’s strong economic position,” bureau administrator and CEO John Logue said. “We continue to improve the way we do business with our customers and make it easier for them to succeed.”

The actual premium paid by individual private employers depends on several things, including the expected future claims costs in their industry, their company’s recent claims history and their participation in various BWC programs.