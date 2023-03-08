Springfield Daily Pollen Tracker

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Below, you’ll find today’s pollen counts, updated each morning Monday-Friday. Note that these measurements represent the previous 24 hours.

Pollen Count — March 9, 2023

Allergen NAB Scale Total Count /m³ Highest % of Total Count Mold Low 3,647 Ascospore Grass Absent N/A N/A Trees High 92 Juniper Weeds Absent N/A N/A

In-Depth Details

Type Allergen Particles /m³ NAB Scale Grass N/A 0 Absent Tree Elm 11 Low Juniper 68 Moderate Maple 2 Low Oak 11 Low Weed N/A 0 Absent

HTML Table GeneratorHTML Table Generator

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.