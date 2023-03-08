Springfield Daily Pollen Tracker

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Below, you’ll find today’s pollen counts, updated each morning Monday-Friday. Note that these measurements represent the previous 24 hours.
Pollen Count — March 9, 2023
HTML Table Generator
| Allergen
| NAB Scale
| Total Count /m³
| Highest % of Total Count
| Mold
| Low
| 3,647
| Ascospore
| Grass
| Absent
| N/A
| N/A
| Trees
| High
| 92
| Juniper
| Weeds
| Absent
| N/A
| N/A
In-Depth Details
HTML Table Generator
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
| Type
| Allergen
| Particles /m³
| NAB Scale
| Grass
| N/A
| 0
| Absent
| Tree
| Elm
| 11
| Low
| Juniper
| 68
| Moderate
| Maple
| 2
| Low
| Oak
| 11
| Low
| Weed
| N/A
| 0
| Absent
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.
Comments / 0