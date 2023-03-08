Open in App
Springfield, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield Daily Pollen Tracker

By John Paul Schmidt,

5 days ago

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Below, you’ll find today’s pollen counts, updated each morning Monday-Friday. Note that these measurements represent the previous 24 hours.

Pollen Count — March 9, 2023

Allergen NAB Scale Total Count /m³ Highest % of Total Count
Mold Low 3,647 Ascospore
Grass Absent N/A N/A
Trees High 92 Juniper
Weeds Absent N/A N/A

In-Depth Details

Type Allergen Particles /m³ NAB Scale
Grass N/A 0 Absent
Tree Elm 11 Low
Juniper 68 Moderate
Maple 2 Low
Oak 11 Low
Weed N/A 0 Absent
