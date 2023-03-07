Atlanta
Change location
See more from this location?
Atlanta, GA
Fox News
Domestic terror suspects in 'Cop City' attack have links to left-wing groups, protest movements
By Thomas CatenacciJoe Schoffstall,5 days ago
By Thomas CatenacciJoe Schoffstall,5 days ago
Several of the 23 activists charged with domestic terrorism in connection with an attack on a proposed police facility are connected to left-wing environmental and...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0