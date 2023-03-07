Red Sox Slugger's Brother Elevating Draft Prospect Status By Mashing Home Runs

Boston Red Sox rising star Triston Casas is expected to do some big things this season. Meanwhile his brother Gavin is making a name for himself.

The Boston Red Sox have put a lot of trust in their number two prospect -- first baseman Triston Casas -- to become an impactful middle-of-the-order slugger in his first full season of Major League Baseball.

The 23-year-old appears to be up to the challenge amid a strong spring training thus far that has included a couple of towering home runs.

Meanwhile, his younger brother has begun a breakout campaign at the collegiate level. After spending two seasons on the Vanderbilt Commodores' bench, Gavin Casas transferred to South Carolina -- and is becoming a rising star as a member of the Gamecocks.

The 21-year-old is hitting .308 with a double and seven home runs, 16 RBIs a 12-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a 1.344 OPS in just 12 games this season.

Casas already has two multi-home run games, including Sunday's performance against the Clemson Tigers .

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound, left-handed hitting first baseman looks alarmingly similar to his brother in terms of both physical appearance and their respective swings.

His latest long ball -- featured above -- traveled 407 feet at 110 mph .

If Casas can continue at a similar pace, he'll put himself in a prime position to be drafted come June.

You can bet on the Red Sox paying attention to the brother of their biggest rising star.

It's a little early to start this campaign, but imagine a first base-third base-designated hitter trio of Rafael Devers, Casas and Casas in whichever order by 2025? That group can be comfortably slotted into the two-through-four slots in the lineup.

They'll also likely have Trevor Story and another rising star in Marcelo Mayer by that point but I'm getting ahead of myself.

For now, just remember to keep an eye on Gavin Casas while he tears up the highest level of college baseball -- the Southeastern Conference.

