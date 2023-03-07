Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Slugger's Brother Elevating Draft Prospect Status By Mashing Home Runs

By Scott Neville,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mkeoj_0lAieA4Y00

Boston Red Sox rising star Triston Casas is expected to do some big things this season. Meanwhile his brother Gavin is making a name for himself.

The Boston Red Sox have put a lot of trust in their number two prospect -- first baseman Triston Casas -- to become an impactful middle-of-the-order slugger in his first full season of Major League Baseball.

The 23-year-old appears to be up to the challenge amid a strong spring training thus far that has included a couple of towering home runs.

Meanwhile, his younger brother has begun a breakout campaign at the collegiate level. After spending two seasons on the Vanderbilt Commodores' bench, Gavin Casas transferred to South Carolina -- and is becoming a rising star as a member of the Gamecocks.

The 21-year-old is hitting .308 with a double and seven home runs, 16 RBIs a 12-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a 1.344 OPS in just 12 games this season.

Casas already has two multi-home run games, including Sunday's performance against the Clemson Tigers .

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound, left-handed hitting first baseman looks alarmingly similar to his brother in terms of both physical appearance and their respective swings.

His latest long ball -- featured above -- traveled 407 feet at 110 mph .

If Casas can continue at a similar pace, he'll put himself in a prime position to be drafted come June.

You can bet on the Red Sox paying attention to the brother of their biggest rising star.

It's a little early to start this campaign, but imagine a first base-third base-designated hitter trio of Rafael Devers, Casas and Casas in whichever order by 2025? That group can be comfortably slotted into the two-through-four slots in the lineup.

They'll also likely have Trevor Story and another rising star in Marcelo Mayer by that point but I'm getting ahead of myself.

For now, just remember to keep an eye on Gavin Casas while he tears up the highest level of college baseball -- the Southeastern Conference.

More MLB: Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Received Death Threats From Yankee Fans After Brawl

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Blasts Team’s Handling Of Xander Bogaerts
Boston, MA2 days ago
Shohei Ohtani To Red Sox? World Baseball Classic Is Giving Glimpses Of Potential Star Duo
Boston, MA2 days ago
Red Sox make 5 roster cuts: Prospect from Christian Vázquez trade optioned to Worcester
Boston, MA1 day ago
Insider Links Dodgers to Yankees Shortstop as Potential Trade Option
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
WATCH: Rudy Giuliani Rages at Prospect of Trump Getting Indicted in Stormy Daniels Probe, Asks Why Bill Clinton Wasn’t Charged for Affair With Monica Lewinsky
New York City, NY7 hours ago
Vegas Does Not Like The 2023 Boston Red Sox
Boston, MA2 days ago
Red Sox Slugger Hits Clutch Home Run In World Baseball Classic Win
Boston, MA2 days ago
WATCH: Red Sox slug six homers in spring win over Yankees
Boston, MA2 days ago
Yankees, Red Sox lineups Sunday | Yoendrys Gomez on mound (3/12/23)
Boston, MA7 hours ago
Red Sox’ Rafael Devers will not play first base for Dominican Republic in World Baseball Classic
Boston, MA2 days ago
Ex-Red Sox Shortstop Reportedly Signs With National League Suiter
Boston, MA2 days ago
How Chris Sale Fared In Second Spring Training Appearance; Is All-Star Completely Back?
Boston, MA2 hours ago
Writer Predicts Familiar Dodgers Coach May Get J.D. Martinez Back On Track
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Red Sox Get Extremely Promising Injury Update With Opening Day Right Around Corner
Boston, MA2 days ago
Red Sox’s Alex Cora Hints At Boston’s Opening Day Pitching Plans
Boston, MA3 hours ago
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Struggles As Boston Crushes Yankees In Spring Training Action
Boston, MA2 days ago
Mets Legend Took Home A Win For Team Italy
New York City, NY2 days ago
Red Sox make second round of spring training roster cuts; Wilyer Abreu optioned to Triple-A Worcester
Boston, MA19 hours ago
SF Giants sign former second-round pick to minor-league deal
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Celtics injury report: Three players ruled out for Saturday’s game vs. Hawks
Boston, MA1 day ago
"If You Have The Opportunity To Go To Boston, Go To Boston”: Malcolm Brogdon Gets Real Celtics' Culture
Boston, MA2 days ago
What Patrice Bergeron Told Bruins After Trailing Early vs. Red Wings
Boston, MA22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy