TSA at Philly airport offers tips on how to travel with small children
By CBS3 Staff,
5 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - As the summer travel season approaches, TSA is reminding parents how to get small children through security, smoothly. TSA arranged a demonstration Tuesday at the Philadelphia International Airport.
TSA offered the following tips for those traveling with children:
Parents/guardians should remove infants and children from strollers and car seats and carry them in their arms through the walk-through metal detector.
Infants may be carried in a sling/carrier through the walk-through metal detector.
Children will not be separated from their parent/guardian.
Parents/guardians who are enrolled in TSA PreCheck® may bring their children with them through a TSA PreCheck® lane.
Children 12 and under can leave their shoes, light jackets and headwear on during screening.
Modified screening procedures are in place to reduce the likelihood of a pat-down on a child.
Children under age 18 do not need to present ID at the travel document checking podium.
They remind travelers with children that formula, breast milk, toddler drinks, and baby/toddler puree food greater than 3.4 ounces or 100 milliliters are allowed in carry-on baggage. This also applies to breast milk and formula cooling accessories, such as ice packs, freezer packs, and gel packs.
TSA recommends formula and breast milk be in clear bottles.
