TSA at Philly airport offers tips on how to travel with small children

5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - As the summer travel season approaches, TSA is reminding parents how to get small children through security, smoothly. TSA arranged a demonstration Tuesday at the Philadelphia International Airport.

TSA offered the following tips for those traveling with children:

  • Parents/guardians should remove infants and children from strollers and car seats and carry them in their arms through the walk-through metal detector.
  • Infants may be carried in a sling/carrier through the walk-through metal detector.
  • Children will not be separated from their parent/guardian.
  • Parents/guardians who are enrolled in TSA PreCheck® may bring their children with them through a TSA PreCheck® lane.
  • Children 12 and under can leave their shoes, light jackets and headwear on during screening.
  • Modified screening procedures are in place to reduce the likelihood of a pat-down on a child.
  • Children under age 18 do not need to present ID at the travel document checking podium.

They remind travelers with children that formula, breast milk, toddler drinks, and baby/toddler puree food greater than 3.4 ounces or 100 milliliters are allowed in carry-on baggage. This also applies to breast milk and formula cooling accessories, such as ice packs, freezer packs, and gel packs.

TSA recommends formula and breast milk be in clear bottles.

For more information, visit tsa.gov/travel/special-procedures/traveling-children .

