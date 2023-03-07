This Is How Much SDG&E Wants To Increase Rates In 2024

San Diego already has the highest utility rates in the nation, and SDG&E is asking the state to raise them even more.

San Diego County had the highest average energy prices in the United States for the month of January, and public hearings are now underway after San Diego Gas and Electric asked the California Public Utilities Commission to raise the rates again.

The Union Tribune says SDG&E asked the state to raise electric rates by 5% and natural gas rates by 18% through 2027, resulting in $3.7 billion in increased revenues for the utility.

In addition to the virtual public hearings this month, two in-person meetings will be held at the Sherman Heights Community Center on March 23rd.

