Amazon Announces Update On 2023 Black Friday NFL Game

This fall, and for the first time ever, there will be an NFL game played on Black Friday.

Amazon's Prime Video is set to stream the inaugural event on Nov. 24. In order to boost viewership, they've reportedly opted to give football fans a Black Friday-esque deal.

According to Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy this Tuesday, Prime Video will be streaming this season's Black Friday game for free. Access to the game will be made available for all viewers, even if they're not Amazon Prime members, McCarthy says.

Jay Marine, vice president of Prime Video, recently commented on the company's relationship with the NFL and their decision to stream the first-ever Black Friday game for free.

"We’re excited to expand our relationship with the NFL and build a new holiday tradition for our customers with the first Black Friday NFL game. We’re so very proud of our Thursday Night Football production and all the teams in front of and behind the camera. As families look to spend time together over the holiday weekend, we are excited to provide an opportunity for everyone to enjoy this new day of NFL action."

Prime Video certainly made its mark this past season by becoming the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football. After streaming a record-breaking 15 games in 2022, the service will bump that number up to 16 in 2023. Prime Video will stream games from Week 2 to Week 17 next season, with an airing of a preseason game as well.

Will you be watching Prime Video's free stream of the first NFL Black Friday game this fall?