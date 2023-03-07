Look: Kerry Washington Is Stunning in Red Halter Dress Once Worn by Whitney Houston

The singer-actress originally wore the designer gown in 1996.

Kerry Washington. Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Kerry Washington channeled the late Whitney Houston by rocking a red velvet halter gown previously donned by the six-time Grammy Award-winning artist more than 25 years ago.

The Little Fires Everywhere star wore the archival Marc Bouwer dress from the designer’s 1996 collection to the American Black Film Festival Honors event on Sunday. Houston originally wore the gown to the BET Walk of Fame Gala in ’96.

Washington’s outfit, styled by Law Roach, was accented with crimson pointed-toe pumps. Hairstylist Larry Sims styled the star’s hair in sleek curls, while makeup artist Carola Gonzalez opted for a smokey eye with lots of lashes.

The Unprisoned actress showed off her iconic outfit with a cheeky video on Instagram.

“What’s cooler than wearing Whitney Houston’s dress?” read the on-screen text.

“Nothing, nothing, nothing,” Washington enthusiastically mouthed along to the audio of Houston’s 1992 track, “I Have Nothing.”

Washington followed up with a close-up shot of her glam for the evening, as well as a full-length look at the designer gown.

“Perfection!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🎯❤️,” Sims gushed in the comments.

“C’mon Miss Ma’am in Red! 😍💃🏾,” wrote a fan.

“Beautiful Lady in Red ❤️. We appreciate you so much Kerry!!” the official ABFF IG account added.

The designer wrote in his own post that the dress “is incredibly special to me” and included a snapshot of the award-winning singer-actress wearing the dress on stage in the mid-90s.

