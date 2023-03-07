Andre Iguodala Reveals Stephen Curry Sacrificed A Lot During Kevin Durant's Time With The Warriors

"How many more threes would he have if KD didn’t come along?” Iguodala said.

Andre Iguodala revealed that sharpshooter Stephen Curry sacrificed a lot when Kevin Durant was still a part of the Golden State Warriors

Speaking on Club Shay Shay , the veteran said Curry took a backseat every year. "I’m talking about stats-wise, numbers-wise, attempts-wise. … Steph was the one that sacrificed the most. How many more threes would he have if KD didn’t come along?"

"No one talks about he never complained. Never had an issue," Iguodala continued. Never talked about his brand. His brand possibly could have taken a hit. He wasn’t quite selling as many shoes. He just kept it all in stride because he just knew the bigger picture, man. When you win, everything else is going to come how it’s supposed to come."

Durant exited the Warriors in the summer of 2019 and spoke to the Washington Post's Michael Lee . He said he wanted to try something new in Brooklyn.

"I just wanted to play ball somewhere else," Durant said. "But a lot of people see it as I'm chasing something. And I think it probably stems from when I said, 'I don't want to be number two no more.' I was number two in high school, in the draft. But what I had to explain to people was, I had just lost in the Finals. I wanted to go back and win the Finals."

On the season front, Iguodala and Curry made comebacks from their respective injuries against the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this month, but couldn't lead the Warriors to a win.

Can Stephen Curry Help The Golden State Warriors Defend Their Title?

One of the major questions surrounding the Golden State Warriors this season is if they can defend their title. While their lineup surely suggests that they can, their form has been inconsistent at best.

Adding to these were injuries to Curry that saw him miss a few games. He has suited up for 39 of the 65 games the Warriors have played this season and has averaged 29.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.4 assists. Despite the fewer number of games played, the 34-year-old still leads the scoring charts for the side.

At the time of writing, the Warriors are 34-31 and placed fifth in the West. With the regular season inching to an end, they will look to make the playoffs by grabbing a top-three seed.

Much of this will depend on Curry's health as he's proved time and again that he has an extra gear that he switches to in the postseason. Discounting the Warriors and Curry isn't a great move.

