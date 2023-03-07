Open in App
HipHopWired

Jason Sudeikis Talks ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3, Potential Spinoffs & More

By D.L. Chandler,

5 days ago

Jason Sudeikis , one of the minds behind the feel-good dramedy Ted Lasso , is approaching season three of the lauded series which appears to be the last. In a new interview, Sudeikis shares his appreciation for fans supporting the award-winning show and the possibility of spinoff series.

Jason Sudeikis, 47, sat down with Deadline to discuss Ted Lasso ‘s upcoming third act and it appears that all of the things fans have come to love about the show will neatly get wrapped up by the final curtain.

From Deadline:

“I mean, there’s always Cameo, right?” Sudeikis tells Deadline how he could return as Ted one day, via the website that lets you request personalized videos from your favorite actors. “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell. The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet—that being Season 3—it’s flattering.

Sudeikis goes on to say that if they feel there is more story to tell in the world of Ted Lasso , they’ll go back to the drawing board with his partners Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly.

The third season of Ted Lasso airs will begin on March 15 on Apple TV+.

