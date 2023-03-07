Open in App
Garland, TX
CBS DFW

Police identify suspect killed in Garland shooting incident

By CBS Texas Staff,

5 days ago

Garland police investigate officer-involved shooting, suspect in critical condition 00:42

Garland (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Garland Police Department on Tuesday identified the suspect who was involved in a shooting incident with officers.

Police say 32-year-old Adrian Castillo, from Garland, has died as a result of his injuries in the shooting.

On March 6 around 5:30 p.m., police say they attempted a traffic stop at South Jupiter Road and Russwin Drive. Castillo then led officers on a brief chase and entered a residential area.

Police say he stopped in the 3900 block of Glenhaven Drive, where he got out of the car and fired multiple rounds from a handgun at the officers, while they were still in their police vehicle.

The officers then exited their vehicle and returned fire, hitting Castillo. The department says paramedics were on the scene and provided immediate aid, before taking Castillo to the hospital.

The officers, who have been with Garland PD 3 and 4 years respectively, will be placed on paid administrative leave according to the department's policy.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and detectives are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

