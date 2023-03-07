Open in App
Bend, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Bend woman pleads not guilty in November triple fatal

By Pat Kruis,

5 days ago

Audrey McHugh, 29, of Bend, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of manslaughter and driving under the influence of intoxicants in connection with a collision that killed three people in November.

Police arrested McHugh Friday, March 3 at her residence in Bend.

A grand jury indicted McHugh with three counts of first-degree manslaughter, three counts of second-degree manslaughter and one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

All three passengers in the other car died of their injuries: the driver, Saralee Spino-McCormack, 29, of Warm Springs and her 13-year-old nephew Jesiah Johnson died at the scene. Her niece Jessica Johnson, 15, died of her injuries days later.

McHugh also went to the hospital with severe injuries and, according to The Bulletin report, appeared by video in a wheelchair. McHugh's attorney described her injuries as permanent and life-altering.

The accident occurred around 7:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 26 north of Madras. Dense, freezing fog created poor driving conditions.

The preliminary investigation indicates McHugh, driving a Toyota Tacoma, passed several vehicles through fog when it collided head-on with a westbound Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Spino-McCormack.

As reported by The Bulletin, Jefferson County District Attorney Steven Leriche told the court Monday McHugh was driving 85 miles an hour returning to Bend from a hair appointment in Portland and had alcohol and THC in her bloodstream.

Speaking to Bulletin reporter Bryce Dole, Spino-McCormack's sister Krista Rhoan said, "She's taken three very young lives from us. I don't think she needs to be out and about enjoying life with her family and friends ... like nothing ever happened."

Judge Annette Hillman set McHugh's bail at $1 million.

