Cincinnati man indicted for abducting, raping several women multiple times in one week

By WHIO Staff,

5 days ago
A man reportedly forced women into vehicles and raped them three times in one week.

Rodolfo Castillo was indicted on six counts of kidnapping, three counts of aggravated robbery, one count of robbery, four counts of rape, and one count of attempted rape, WCPO reported.

Woman kidnapped, raped, and robbed

On February 13, he contacted a transportation service and asked for the driver to come to an apartment complex in the 1400 block of West Kemper Road in Forest Park, WCPO continued. He allegedly requested a female driver.

When the driver arrived, Castillo got into the passenger seat and held a screwdriver to the woman’s ribs, Hamilton County prosecutors informed. He then ordered her into the back seat, tied her hands and feet, and forced her to the floor.

Next, the man drove the woman to her bank and withdrew money from her account, prosecutors said. The amount of money that Castillo stole was not released in WCPO’s article.

Finally, he drove her to a parking lot, raped her, then dropped her off at a gas station, threatening to kill her if she reported the incident to the police, prosecutors stated.

Witnesses reportedly saw the man at the apartment complex, “coming up in that laundry room” then “dash[ing] off,” but did not report it to the police.

Woman assaulted

On February 14, Castillo offered a ride to a woman leaving a Kroger in Woodlawn. However, when they were driving, he reportedly punched the woman multiple times and took her phone, prosecutors said. He later threatened to rape and kill her if she did not cooperate.

The victim was able to jump out of the vehicle at a traffic light where a bystander helped her and called the police. The man fled the scene by the time officers arrived.

Woman kidnapped and raped

On February 16, a woman received a text message from a number she believed was a “third-party mutual friend,” prosecutors claimed. The text asked for a ride from the same apartment complex on West Kemper Road.

“When she arrived at the apartment complex, Castillo entered her vehicle, held a knife to her ribs, took her phone, and directed her to an unknown location to park,” a spokesperson for the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office wrote.

He conducted the same actions to the woman he encountered on February 13. He allegedly forced the victim to the back seat, tied her hands and feet, then forced her to the floor, prosecutors said. He later drove to a dark parking lot and raped her.

As he returned to the apartment complex, he raped her a second time, prosecutors continued.

Castillo threatened to kill the woman if she told anyone, prosecutors said.

Conclusion

Prosecutors were concerned that Castillo attacked more women who have yet to come forward.

He was held in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $775,000 bond.

A conviction on all charges would result in a maximum possible sentence of 85 years in prison.

