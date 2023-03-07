Open in App
6AM City

AVLtoday's 2023 pizza bracket

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BzxW1_0lAiW2sT00

Who will win this year’s bracket challenge?

Graphic via 6AM City

Friendly competition, anyone?

With the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments just around the corner, we’re joining the fun of bracket competitions with a face-off
of our own . Not a sports fan? No worries. Our bracket will focus on a hot topic among locals. Last year, y’all helped us name the makers of the best fried chicken sandwich: Sand Hill Kitchen . Now, we need your help to decide Asheville’s best pizza .

In order to get our initial lineup of eight contestants, we want to know your favorite pizza makers around town. Tell us with this survey + stay tuned to learn how to participate in the tournament.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX8 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX3 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
Khloe & Tristan Arrive At Malika’s 40th Birthday Amid Reports She’s ‘Supporting’ Him After Mom’s Death
West Hollywood, CA1 day ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ1 day ago
Peppa Pig theme park planned for North Richland Hills
North Richland Hills, TX4 days ago
Shop our favorite Kentucky Wildcats gear
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Amazing Airbnb and Vrbo rentals around San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA1 day ago
Amtrak restores service between Portland and Vancouver, BC
Portland, OR4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy