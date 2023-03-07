Open in App
Michigan State
See more from this location?
The Comeback

Denny Hamlin tells a funny story about Michael Jordan

By Phillip Bupp,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Er4Fv_0lAiTm5t00

Being a business partner with Michael Jordan probably takes a lot of hard work, but also a lot of fun. Getting 23XI Racing off the ground and being competitive has been a tall task, but in their third season, co-owners Jordan and Denny Hamlin have three wins.

Because of this partnership, Hamlin probably has some great MJ stories, and he told one on the latest episode of his podcast, Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin .

Hamlin was asked if Jordan would get in a stock car for a few laps. Hamlin laughed at the thought of the question because he revealed that Jordan tried to use Toyota’s simulator, which wound up getting the best of the NBA GOAT.

“Never again,” Hamlin said. “He did it once, but it was the simulator at TRD. That content has not been released, nor will it probably ever be released because you, good luck trying to get them to approve it. But he wanted to feel what we feel, and so Toyota set it up and our team set it up for him to get in the Toyota simulator. This was a couple years ago, I don’t think it was last year’s …

“So I’m thinking, I said, ‘What kind of track do you want to be on?’ He’s like, ‘I don’t want Daytona it’s just hold her wide open, that’s too easy. Give me something, what’s the next step.’ I’m like,’Alright, let’s go to Charlotte.’ I probably could have picked Las Vegas or something or Michigan probably should have done that, but he didn’t last long. I mean, he did okay, he had a problem holding the car down on the bottom of the track. And then it was probably 15 minutes and he says, ‘I’m done,’ A) he was sweating profusely. It was very hot. They had to modify, you would not believe how they had to modify it like the back seat is out of the simulator so to fit his legs in the pedals. He put the helmet on and he’s just like, ‘Man, I just my eyes, I got so dizzy. Like I just started feeling queasy.’ So he had to quit.”

Full credit to Jordan for trying to experience what drivers experience. A skill effective leaders have is putting themselves in the shoes of those who work under them. Jordan is a lifetime NASCAR fan, so he already had respect for what the drivers did on the track. But only lasting 15 minutes in a simulator has to give him an even more understanding and respect for the racers.

Hamlin was asked by his co-host Jared Allen if Jordan would let Hamlin take him around in a two-seater race car. Hamlin doubted that Jordan would trust him, knowing Hamlin would do everything he could to scare him.

“He wouldn’t trust me to do it. No. Because he knows I’ve tried to scare him. If I get into a two-seater race car, and you are the passenger, the only fun and enjoyment I have is to see you **** your pants…I’m gonna run right up against the wall. If I hit it, that’s fine.

“I haven’t crashed a two-seater car, but I’ve, I try to run right up against the wall to give the people the feeling of, ‘This is how close we can run and not hit it.’ I mean, that’s part of the skill set of what we bring to the table.”

Personally, I have done a ride-along in a pace car and a stock car. Each time, the driver did what he could to scare me, but I loved every second of it. Sure it’s scary, and there’s a risk of crashing, but they race around 39 other cars. So if I would want anyone to give me a scare in a stock car, it should be with someone like Denny Hamlin, who races those cars every week.

[ Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin ]

The post Denny Hamlin tells a funny story about Michael Jordan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Michigan State newsLocal Michigan State
This Diner has been Named the Best in Michigan
Detroit, MI7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Epic stare down leads to wild NBA brawl
Denver, CO1 day ago
Dick Vitale gets brutally honest about Jim Boeheim
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Alabama fan’s disgusting shirt goes viral at SEC tournament
Tuscaloosa, AL21 hours ago
Lamar Jackson breaks his silence with bold comment
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Coach K calls out Syracuse over handling of Jim Boeheim exit
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
College baseball umpire’s absolutely terrible calls going viral
Itta Bena, MS1 day ago
Justin Fields reacts to Bears blockbuster trade
Chicago, IL1 day ago
North Carolina basketball on the verge of suffering embarrassment not seen since 1960s after loss to Virginia
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Umpire suspended after absolutely horrible call ends game
Itta Bena, MS19 hours ago
Charles Barkley reacts to Brandon Miller situation
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Softball world in awe of monster tape-measure HR
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
Jeff Bezos makes major move for Washington Commanders
Washington, DC21 hours ago
Speedy 11-year-old offered college football scholarship
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
John Calipari blasted after Kentucky’s latest disappointment
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Controversial Olivia Dunne marketing campaign is a huge success
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Packers’ trade price for Aaron Rodgers revealed
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
NASCAR World Reacts To Major Dirt Racing Announcement
Bristol, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy