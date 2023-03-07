Stonington man killed in hit and run

Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:

https://go.audacy.com/wtic/download

Stonington, Conn./WTIC Radio - Police in Stonington have released the name of the victim of a hit-and-run crash late Monday night.

Gary Piver of Cemetery Road in town would have been 70 today.

Police say around 10:44 Monday night, Piver was struck while biking along South Broad Street westbound.

The vehicle, believed to be a dark gray Toyota SUV, fled the scene.

Piver was transported to Westerly Hospital in Rhode Island where he was pronounced dead.

Stonington Police are asking anyone with any information to give them a call.