Lizzo Embraces Boyfriend Beneath Eiffel Tower in Romantic Clip

The dreamy moment gave a nod to her 2013 song 'Paris.'

Lizzo can now say she's been to Paris at night .

On Mar. 6, she shared a video of herself standing beneath the Eiffel Tower while embracing boyfriend Myke Wright .

The "Truth Hurts" singer was in the City of Love to perform at the Accor Arena. Before sharing the romantic video, she posted a clip from her show . "SHOWED MY WHOLE ASS IN PARIS LAST NIGHT! I LOVE U PARIS," she captioned it.

Lizzo was first spotted with Wright in 2021. The pair then were snapped by paparazzi on multiple occasions, including a Valentine's Day dinner the following year. She confirmed their relationship in April 2022, while speaking to Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM show Radio Andy.

Cohen asked her if dating while being super famous is hard, to which the hitmaker responded, "If you have the right person, no, not at all. It's not even a factor. Because it should be mutually supportive, no matter what that person does."

She also revealed to Cohen that Wright attended her SNL performance.

The couple made their red carpet debut in June 2022 at a "For Your Consideration" event for Lizzo's Amazon Prime series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls . At the time, she uploaded an Instagram carousel featuring pictures of herself and Wright posing and smiling. The post also included a picture of them holding hands in the car.

Then, eight months later in February , she posted a series of pictures with Wright, captioned "Hard launch."

Fellow celebrities celebrated Lizzo's love.

"A doll and her Ken 😍😍 ," commented SZA . "We love a hard launch 😍," wrote Lori Harvey .

The pair has been going strong ever since!