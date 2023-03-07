Open in App
Parade

Lizzo Embraces Boyfriend Beneath Eiffel Tower in Romantic Clip

By Tatiana Tenreyro,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ULY9f_0lAiSlSd00

The dreamy moment gave a nod to her 2013 song 'Paris.'

Lizzo can now say she's been to Paris at night .

On Mar. 6, she shared a video of herself standing beneath the Eiffel Tower while embracing boyfriend Myke Wright .

The "Truth Hurts" singer was in the City of Love to perform at the Accor Arena. Before sharing the romantic video, she posted a clip from her show . "SHOWED MY WHOLE ASS IN PARIS LAST NIGHT! I LOVE U PARIS," she captioned it.

Lizzo was first spotted with Wright in 2021. The pair then were snapped by paparazzi on multiple occasions, including a Valentine's Day dinner the following year. She confirmed their relationship in April 2022, while speaking to Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM show Radio Andy.

Cohen asked her if dating while being super famous is hard, to which the hitmaker responded, "If you have the right person, no, not at all. It's not even a factor. Because it should be mutually supportive, no matter what that person does."

She also revealed to Cohen that Wright attended her SNL performance.

The couple made their red carpet debut in June 2022 at a "For Your Consideration" event for Lizzo's Amazon Prime series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls . At the time, she uploaded an Instagram carousel featuring pictures of herself and Wright posing and smiling. The post also included a picture of them holding hands in the car.

Then, eight months later in February , she posted a series of pictures with Wright, captioned "Hard launch."

Fellow celebrities celebrated Lizzo's love.

"A doll and her Ken 😍😍 ," commented SZA . "We love a hard launch 😍," wrote Lori Harvey .

The pair has been going strong ever since!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Idris Elba and Wife Embody Springtime in Bright Colorful Outfits for 'Luther' Premiere
New York City, NY2 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX8 days ago
'I Dream of Jeannie' Actress Barbara Eden, 91, Seems to Be Aging Backwards in Stunning Red Carpet Shots
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
WATCH: Rudy Giuliani Rages at Prospect of Trump Getting Indicted in Stormy Daniels Probe, Asks Why Bill Clinton Wasn’t Charged for Affair With Monica Lewinsky
New York City, NY5 hours ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
Khloe & Tristan Arrive At Malika’s 40th Birthday Amid Reports She’s ‘Supporting’ Him After Mom’s Death
West Hollywood, CA1 day ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ1 day ago
Watch the 'American Idol' Judges Help Amara Valerio Get Revenge on the Woman Who 'Kanye'd' Her
Yonkers, NY1 day ago
Rumer Willis Wraps Baby Bump in All-Black for Fashion Show With Mom Demi Moore
West Hollywood, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy