Open in App
Massachusetts State
See more from this location?
Benzinga

US Justice Department Sues To Block JetBlue's $3.8B Spirit Airlines Deal

By Vandana Singh,

5 days ago
The Justice Department has reportedly sued to block JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) and Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE), the Biden administration's latest attempt to prevent industry consolidation. The complaint...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX8 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
Inventory Issues, High Housing Demand Help Relaunch Red-Hot Private Equity Multifamily Investment Spree
New York City, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy