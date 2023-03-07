Open in App
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Tyler Perry reportedly looking to buy ownership stake in BET

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

5 days ago

As TV and movie studio Paramount works on expanding its streaming network Paramount+, the company is reportedly selling the majority ownership stake of BET Media Group, and Atlanta media mogul Tyler Perry has apparently expressed interest in buying it, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Perry is currently a minority stakeholder in the network and also helped launch BET+ in 2019. Bryon Allen is also working to acquire the network.

His history with BET dates back to 2005 when the network helped fund his first feature film, “Diary of a Mad Black Woman.” A number of Perry’s television series are also featured on the network.

BET Media Group also includes VH1 and BET+.

If the sale goes through, Paramount does intend to maintain a “commercial relationship” with BET. There is currently no word on when a sale could be finalized.

Information from the Wall Street Journal and Vibe.com was used in this article.

