Blueface's Mother Accuses Chrisean Rock Of Faking Her Pregnancy

Photo: Getty Images

Blueface's mother was not impressed by her son's girlfriend Chrisean Rock after she revealed her alleged baby bump.



In an Instagram Story posted on Monday, March 6, the rapper's mom Karlissa Saffold accused Rock of faking her pregnancy after she debuted her baby bump online. Saffold said her son's girlfriend was sticking her stomach out too much and couldn't believe it was that big after less than two months of revealing her pregnancy.



“She holding it out [too] far that belly look 6 months pregnant,” Saffold wrote. “tighten up it ain’t even been two months yet.”

“If she pregnant tell her let’s pull up the ultrasound clinic in Hollywood and I’ll pay for it. Tomorrow," Saffold continued in another Story post.



Apparently, Blueface's mom was inundated with questions about Blueface and Chrisean Rock's incoming child. Rock announced she is pregnant back in January but her boyfriend instantly denied being the father.



"To answer y'all questions yes me an rock are officially done it’s strictly business I tried it an clearly it wasn’t giving before she announces…she’s pregnant with somebody else’s child not mine 🙏🏽," the "Thotiana" rapper tweeted.



Since then, Blueface has casted doubt on how she got pregnant, but hasn't flat out denied the unborn child's existence. In a previous interview on Bootleg Kev's podcast , Rock was asked about her pregnancy and Blueface thought it was a good question, especially since she said she'd still fight while carrying the baby. As far as Blueface's mom, she still has no clue.



“I don’t know what to tell y’all so please stop asking me!” Saffold commented.