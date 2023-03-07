Jeremy Renner Goes ‘Off the Rails’ in ‘Rennervations’ Trailer: ‘Difference Between Crazy and Courage Is a Plan’ (Video)

Jeremy Renner and his team overhaul decommissioned government vehicles to help communities around the world in the first trailer for his new docuseries “Rennervations,” which Disney released Tuesday. All episodes of the four-part series will premiere on Disney+ on April 12.

Speaking with his “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” co-star Anthony Mackie in the first trailer, Renner said, “There’s a lot of concern on the Avengers family chat that I’m going a little off the rails … The only difference between crazy and courage is a plan.”

Visibly wowed when he sees the scale of Renner’s operation, which involves turning a bus into a mobile recreation center, Mackie said, “I thought you were up here playing bumper cars!”

“I’ve been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought, how can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community – and that’s what this show does,” Renner said. “This is one of my biggest passions, and it’s a driving force in my recovery. I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

Renner and his best friend and business partner, Rory Millikin, also turn a tour bus into a mobile music studio and a city bus into a mobile dance studio. In India, the team turns a truck into a water filtration unit with the help of actor Anil Kapoor.

Vanessa Hudgens and “Encanto” singer and songwriter Sebastián Yatra also drop by to help him deliver the finished vehicles.

Renner, who is still recovering from his devastating snowplow accident on Jan. 5 , filmed the series last year.

“Rennervations” is produced by Boardwalk Pictures for Disney+. ​ Renner, Millikin, Romilda De Luca, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Patrick Costello serve as executive producers. For Disney Branded Television, Marc Buhaj is vice president, Unscripted and Nonfiction, and Nicole Silveira is vice president, Unscripted.

Watch the trailer in the video above.