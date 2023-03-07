Woman robbed at gunpoint at Atascadero Wendy's

Atascadero Police officers say a woman was robbed at gunpoint at an Atascadero Wendy's early Tuesday morning.

Police say they responded to a robbery report at 5:35 a.m. at Wendy's located in the 8600 block of Curbaril Avenue.

The woman victim was reportedly arriving to work at Wendy's when a man approached her and held her at gunpoint and stole her purse according to police. The woman was uninjured.

Officers say the suspect fled on foot north from the location. The male is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 30-years-old, with black hair, and wearing a grey jacket.

The Atascadero Police Investigations Unit is conducting follow up investigation to this incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Atascadero Police Department at 805-461-5051.