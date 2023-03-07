Christening gown spans five generations for one Beaverton native

Spanning five generations and nearly 40 infants, a white christening gown with a Beaverton connection remains a family heirloom to the adults who once donned the dress.

A Beaverton native now living in California has passed down the tradition of wearing a christening gown made by her great-grandmother to her two young daughters, most recently last month during a baptism in Los Angeles.

Erin Carufel grew up in Beaverton and graduated from Beaverton High School before attending University of Southern California to study theater. Still in L.A. pursuing an acting career — as is her husband, Scott Yusah — the couple has clad both their daughters in the vintage dress crafted in 1912 by Carufel's great-grandmother, Rosanna Carufel.

Grandma Rose, as Carufel called her, sewed a long white christening gown for her firstborn son, Leo Carufel, while living in St. Paul, Minnesota. The garment has been kept in the family for over a century and still makes appearances when new children arrive in the family.

“I really like tradition,” Carufel said. “I think there’s something really special about having something that old that can be passed down from generation to generation.”

Over the last 110 years, the lengthy white gown has been sent across the country to adorn little boys and girls in the Carufel family during their baptism ceremonies. To date, 39 children across five generations of Carufel have been christened in the gown.

“It gets flown all over the country, wherever family is, whenever anyone has a child,” Carufel said. “It’s a special family heirloom.”

Most recently was Carufel and Yusah's daughter Presley Rose Yusah, born Nov. 17, who donned the gown at her baptism ceremony Feb. 19 in Los Angeles.

A few years prior, her older sister joined the ranks of Carufels who once wore the dress. Catherine Liesl Yusah, now 4 years old, was the 38th in a long line of children to be christened in the garment.

Carufel herself was in the fourth generation to be adorned in Grandma Rose’s dress, a fact featured in a newspaper photograph printed by the Modesto Bee, celebrating the longtime tradition about 40 years ago.

“It was special I then got to have my daughter sit on my lap with it on,” Carufel said.

While Carufel spent her childhood in Beaverton, she moved to California soon after graduation to begin work as an actor.

Carufel has since gone on to star alongside Matthew McConaughey in “The Lincoln Lawyer,” with Jennifer Garner in “Peppermint,” and recurred on the HBO series “Here and Now” with Holly Hunter and Tim Robbins.

Yusah, who also goes by Scott Connors in the professional world, has appeared in “Westworld,” “CSI: New York,” “Criminal Minds,” and Comedy Central sitcom “Workaholics.”

Carufel said there may be a 40th child in line for the dress, as her brother’s wife is pregnant with their second child. And in time, she said, the gown will be passed to the sixth generation.

“I look forward to passing it along to my daughters someday,” Carufel said. “Hopefully they will bless their children in it, if they choose to have children.”