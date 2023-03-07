Open in App
Muskegon, MI
See more from this location?
WWJ News Radio

Blaze causes roughly $1 million in damage to 150 boats inside building at Muskegon marina

By Cassandra Llamas Fossen,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YlXuy_0lAiLmEr00

MUSKEGON (WWJ) - A major fire at a West Michigan marina caused an estimated $1 million in damages or more on Monday, fire officials said, after smoke, water and heat affected dozens of boats.

Muskegon Fire Deputy Chief Jay Paulson said via Mlive that the fire broke out at the Safe Harbor Great Lakes Marina at 1920 Lakeshore Dr. near McCracken Street in Muskegon around 11:30 a.m.

Once arriving on scene, fire crews rushed to where smoke was billowing out of building 3, which stores roughly 150 boats.

Paulson said they discovered a large boat near the center of the building had caught fire and it spread quickly to other vessels around it.

“Just had a hard time getting into it because the boats were so condensed. … So it took us a bit to get to the one that was on fire, which was almost right in the middle of the boat lane,” Paulson said.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, but not before smoke, heat and water damaged all the other boats inside the building. According to the fire chief, the storage building had many expensive cabin cruisers inside.

Paulson said the damages could easily amount to over $1 million — or possibly higher.

Muskegon Mayor Ken Johnson posted an update to social media about the fire on Monday afternoon, commending first responders for their quick response.

"While there are many damaged boats, I've been informed that no one was injured as a result of the fire fortunately," Johnson wrote.

Multiple departments from around the area helped the city's fire crews with battling the flames, including fire departments from Norton Shores, Muskegon Heights, Muskegon Charter Township, and North Muskegon. The Muskegon Police Department also assisted fire crews by directing traffic around the scene.

Officials said the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. Boat owners were urged to stay away from the marina on Monday and contact management for further information.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Muskegon, MI newsLocal Muskegon, MI
Iconic lighthouse could transfer to Muskegon city ownership as repair plans take shape
Muskegon, MI1 day ago
Animal shelter in Muskegon temporarily closing its doors after possible distemper cases
Muskegon, MI1 day ago
Winter storm warning: Hazardous road conditions expected in parts of Michigan
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
US-31 Shut Down Overnight After Semi Crash
Grand Haven, MI1 day ago
Snowstorm final totals: An area near Grand Rapids had a foot of snow
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
‘We really are just tired of it': Creston residents petition for safer roads
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Rockford driver loses control on slippery roads, collides with semi, snow plow
Rockford, MI2 days ago
Heavy, wet snow blankets West Michigan, closes many schools on Friday, March 10
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
GR making new plan after rapids rejected
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Kent County deputies investigate ‘suspicious person’ near Sparta
Sparta, MI1 day ago
Hook & Hunting: New Consent Decree Has Anglers, Charter Boat Captains ‘Scared for the Future’ of Fishing
Ludington, MI2 days ago
More than $1 million damages in Muskegon marina fire
Muskegon, MI6 days ago
A great option if you’re ready to downsize
Rockford, MI2 days ago
Storm timeline for snow starting, stopping, heaviest fall
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Drunken driver flees after hitting minivan full of young children in southwest Michigan
Byron Center, MI3 days ago
Roughly 10K tons of contaminated soil removed after U.S. 131 gasoline spill
Rockford, MI3 days ago
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Booyahs in Muskegon boasts ‘mouthwatering specially made’ custom burgers
Muskegon, MI1 day ago
Anglers cast fishing line, catch Coho salmon at South Haven pier
South Haven, MI4 days ago
58-year-old man dead in Muskegon Heights house fire
Muskegon Heights, MI5 days ago
West Michigan fisherman rescued from Mecosta County lake after falling through thin ice
Morley, MI6 days ago
Wife charged with carelessly shooting husband in Ottawa County, lying to authorities
Nunica, MI1 day ago
This car is the end of an era
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
Decade long Grand Rapids whitewater project to be scaled back amid objections from state, feds
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
This Is The Best Place To Retire In Michigan
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Wrong-way drunk driver who crashed into, killed Grand Rapids art student sentenced to 3.5 years
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy