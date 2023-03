GoldDerby

‘Creed III’ delivers knockout punch with critics and audiences: It’s a ‘precision uppercut of sports-movie satisfaction’ By Vincent Mandile, 5 days ago

By Vincent Mandile, 5 days ago

On March 3, 2023, Michael B. Jordan‘s spinoff franchise from “Rocky” punched its way back to the big screen with “Creed III.” After dominating the ...