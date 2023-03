Idaho State Journal

Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction returned to US By ALFREDO PEÑA, FABIOLA SÁNCHEZTRAVIS LOLLER - Associated Press, 5 days ago

By ALFREDO PEÑA, FABIOLA SÁNCHEZTRAVIS LOLLER - Associated Press, 5 days ago

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — A road trip to Mexico for cosmetic surgery veered violently off course when four Americans were caught... ...