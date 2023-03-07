New rumor claims NBA commissioner could soon leave league behind for Disney

A new rumor making the rounds in the world of entertainment is suggesting that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver could bring his tenure to an end soon and take the top job leading one of the biggest brands on the planet.

In February 2014, the student finally became the teacher when long-time NBA commissioner David Stern stepped down from the position after 30 years and endorsed Silver to be the next man to lead the most popular professional basketball league in the world.

After being unanimously approved for the gig Silver has received mostly positive reviews from players and fans over the last eight-plus years on the job. However, his time guiding the league in a very competitive sports and entertainment market could end up being far shorter than that of his predecessor.

However, Silver wouldn’t be ending his run with the league out of displeasure from NBA owners on his job performance, but more because he has done so well that he is now sought-after by other major organizations.

On Monday, Fox Business reporter Charles Gasparino broke the news that entertainment giant Disney has the NBA boss on their internal short-list to be their next CEO.

The company has had some unexpected shakeups at the top of its organization in the last few years. After retiring in 2021, long-time Disney CEO Bob Iger was replaced by Bob Chapek. However, the company was not thrilled with Chapek’s performance in his first year and ended up bringing back Iger in November of 2022.

However, his return is not expected to last very long and Disney is again looking into replacing the man that helped to bring the Star Wars, Marvel, and Avatar franchises to Disney. The NBA commissioner’s current contract reportedly ends in 2024. If it ends in February, the same month he started the job, it could mean this is his final 11 months leading the league.

