J.R. Smith Explains Why Playing With LeBron Can ‘Eat You Alive’

By Daniel Chavkin,

5 days ago

The former NBA guard addressed how James's teammates are often criticized during the season.

Playing on the same team as LeBron James comes with an extra level of scrutiny, as those teams are consistently expected to win an NBA championship every year. Nobody knows how tough it is more than JR Smith.

While appearing on Game Theory with Bomani Jones , Smith explained what it was like to play on Lebron’s team.

“It’s a gift and a curse playing with Bron,” he said. “I love Bron to death and I love playing on his team because for me, I feel like I thrive more under the pressure, but a lot of guys don’t like it.”

Smith has experience with criticism while being James’s teammate, as during Game 1 of the 2018 Finals, Smith famously dribbled out the clock to send the game to overtime instead of attempting a shot to win in regulation. That blunder helped create a famous meme, where LeBron looked upset with Smith after time expired in the fourth quarter.

While a lot of times James’s teammates get the blame, Smith argued that everyone, including James himself, should get criticized.

“Don’t just look at me because I missed an open shot, we all missing out here,” he said.

Therefore, Smith said James’s teammates have to be mentally tough during the season and prepared to take hits when things aren’t going well.

“It’s always gonna be that supporting cast of who’s not doing what, and if you’re not built for that, not made for that, it’s gonna eat you alive,” he said.

