Posdnuos Of De La Soul Talks The Creation Of “Me, Myself And I”

Posdnuos of De La Soul recently broke down the creation of the group’s classic 1989 single “Me, Myself and I,” which the rapper says was made in an attempt to prove themselves as a credible Hip-Hop act .

During the latest installment of Vevo Footnotes, the Long Island native touched on the inspiration behind the song, as well as their disdain for being referred to as hippies by fans, critics and peers.

“The press was referring to us as the hippies of Hip Hop,” Pos recalls. “This song became a way to express that this wasn’t a gimmick and that we were being ourselves. This is why in my first verse I say, ‘You say Plug 1 & 2 are hippies, no we’re not, that’s pure Plug bull.'”

However, he says the lighthearted feel of the track and the accompanying video was intentional and meant to bring levity to the overarching sentiment. “We did it in a comedic way playing off what was considered the conventional look for a Hip Hop kid vs. a non-conventional way of looking.”

Pos also gave insight into the accompanying visual, which he reveals included a key contribution from peers such as A Tribe Called Quest member Ali Shaheed Muhammad. “[He] was the guy who wrote ‘De La Sucks’ on the bathroom wall [in the music video],” the emcee shares.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 25: David Jude Jolicoeur and Kelvin Mercer of De La Soul attend Tribeca TV: Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics And Men – 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at Beacon Theatre on April 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

“[If it were remade today] maybe you could flip the video on its head, where everyone is dressing so different and cool and loud and someone wants to dress down and plain because they are more focused on their inner growth than their outer independence.”

One of De La Soul’s signature and most popular songs , “Me, Myself and I” peaked at #34 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart upon its release and remains the trio’s highest-charting hit to date. In 2011, De La Soul’s debut album 3 Feet High and Rising was added to the Library Of Congress’ National Recording Registry, one of a handful of rap albums to receive that honor.

In February, De La Soul announced the passing of member Trugoy following a battle with various health complications. The rapper, born Dave Jude Jolicoeur, was 54-years-old at the time of the death .

(L-R) Posdnuos, Pasemaster Mase, and Trugoy the Dove of De La Soul pose for a photo during an in-store appearance at J&R Music World October 27, 2004 in New York City.

