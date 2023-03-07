Halle Bailey Unveils Her New ‘Little Mermaid’ Doll

Earlier this week, Halle Bailey unveiled the collector’s gift of a lifetime—her very own doll as Disney’s newest princess. On Monday (March 6), Bailey debuted the new replica that fully encapsulates her likeness, down to the mole above her left eyebrow, for the upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid .

“the little girl in me is pinching herself right now ..i have my own Little Mermaid Ariel doll !!! I can’t believe how much she captures my version of this iconic character. brb gonna go cry now,” the Ungodly Hour singer , 22, wrote on Instagram.

In the video of her showing off the doll, she added, “I am just stunned. I don’t quite know what to do with it, but I am going to steal this and take it home and hide it forever.”

The reveal was praised by many including her sister, Chlöe, who commented, “IM BUYING 100 OF THEM!!!” In Halle’s video, Beyoncé can be heard in the background saying, “Okay, I want one!”

The latest teaser (below) for the upcoming Little Mermaid remake premiered in September 2022. Despite some negative commentary, Bailey celebrated what this representation means for little Black girls .

“Being a little girl swimming in the pool, imagining I was a mermaid, I never imagined that would come to life,” she told Deadline . “The three days filming ‘Part of Your World’ was the most beautiful experience of my life — feeling all the feelings she feels, her passion, discomfort, everything she’s experiencing.”

Separately, Bailey told Variety , “Her sense of longing, her searching for herself, was something that I could resonate with. She knew where she wanted to go, and she wasn’t going to let anybody stop her. I want the little girl in me and the little girls just like me who are watching to know that they’re special and that they should be a princess in every single way.”

The Little Mermaid hits theaters on May 26.

