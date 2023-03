A homicide investigation was underway after a man was found dead in Chula Vista on Monday night, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call about a disturbance around 11:40 p.m. on Faivre Street, west of Broadway, and found the victim. He had suffered "traumatic injuries," police Sgt. Anthony Molina said.

No further information was immediately available.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .