Open in App
San Francisco, CA
See more from this location?
KCBS News Radio

California severs ties with Walgreens over abortion pill access

By Matt Bigler,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3no6vw_0lAi9aXG00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced that California will no longer do business with Walgreens after the pharmacy announced it will stop selling abortion pills in 20 states.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

The decision could impact Californians' access to prescription medications.

Newsom's announcement effectively means that Walgreens will no longer appear as an approved medication provider in the state.

This will be a serious blow to the company's bottom line.

"The loss of California state's institutional business combined with crime, it will likely in my professional view, catalyze more stores for closing," said business analyst Burt Flickinger.

Which will make it more difficult to access prescription drugs in certain neighborhoods.

Walgreens made its announcement after Attorneys General in Republican-led states where abortions are now illegal warned the company against mailing the abortion pill.

But this creates a new dilemma, as abortion pills can be used for more than just abortions. They can be used to treat miscarriages.

All of this is headed back to the courts.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Francisco, CA newsLocal San Francisco, CA
Vendors abandon popular San Francisco farmers market as drug addicts overtake streets
San Francisco, CA5 days ago
Why water experts are no longer excited by California's incoming rain
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Amazon to shutter its cashless convenience stores in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mendocino Gas Station Owner and Others Forced to Pay Over a Million for Environmental Violations
Mendocino, CA6 days ago
Peet's Coffee warehouse collapses in Oakland, killing employee
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Some Californians Are Urged To Stock Up On Supplies For Two Weeks In Advance Of This Week’s Anticipated Flooding
Sacramento, CA4 days ago
East Bay protestors gather outside PG&E conference over costs, wildfires, other issues
San Ramon, CA4 days ago
Last-known Californian in prison for federal cannabis charges released after 15 years
Modesto, CA9 days ago
3.9-magnitude earthquake rumbles near California national park, geologists say
Gilroy, CA5 days ago
San Jose PG&E bomber likely had more attacks planned, police say
San Jose, CA3 days ago
Two Gilroy suspects arrested for fraud operation
Gilroy, CA6 days ago
Napa Man With 'White Privilege Card' Sentenced to Nine Years Over Plot To Blow Up Democratic State HQ
Napa, CA10 days ago
Contra Costa County residents should avoid homegrown produce over refinery dust plume
Martinez, CA4 days ago
San Francisco shouldn’t pay Black residents reparations for slavery
San Francisco, CA9 days ago
Broad daylight armed robbery being investigated by Oakland police
Oakland, CA4 days ago
Ducks swim up Oakland I-580 as huge puddle closes freeway
Oakland, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy