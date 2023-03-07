California severs ties with Walgreens over abortion pill access

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced that California will no longer do business with Walgreens after the pharmacy announced it will stop selling abortion pills in 20 states.

The decision could impact Californians' access to prescription medications.

Newsom's announcement effectively means that Walgreens will no longer appear as an approved medication provider in the state.

This will be a serious blow to the company's bottom line.

"The loss of California state's institutional business combined with crime, it will likely in my professional view, catalyze more stores for closing," said business analyst Burt Flickinger.

Which will make it more difficult to access prescription drugs in certain neighborhoods.

Walgreens made its announcement after Attorneys General in Republican-led states where abortions are now illegal warned the company against mailing the abortion pill.

But this creates a new dilemma, as abortion pills can be used for more than just abortions. They can be used to treat miscarriages.

All of this is headed back to the courts.

