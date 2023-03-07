Open in App
Des Peres, MO
KMOX News Radio

This state Senate bill would slash 25% of Des Peres' budget

5 days ago

Des Peres Mayor Mark Becker has penned a letter to the statehouse arguing against legislation that would get rid of food sales taxes. Becker has a heavy-hitting argument: if the law was implemented, Des Peres would lose one-quarter of its budget.

“The consequences could be staggering,” Mayor Becker told KMOX on Tuesday. “Des Peres stands to lose between $2.5 and $3 million annually.”

Becker explained that roughly half of the money lost would have gone to the town’s general operating budget. 70 percent of that, he said, goes to police and fire services. “It'd be a significant impact on those services if this would pass,” he said.

He said that if the legislation does pass, the town would have to make up for the lost revenue in other ways, like major tax increases or substantial service reductions. However, he said, he’s reached out to legislators and expressed his concerns about the bill’s unexpected consequences.

Hear more from Des Peres mayor Mark Becker:

Copyright 2023 KMOX (Audacy). All Rights Reserved.

