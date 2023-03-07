Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
WOOD TV8

What’s ‘tip creeping’? Here’s how it changed the way we tip

By Kelsey Kernstine,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43NIZK_0lAi9O8e00

CHICAGO ( NewsNation ) — Tipping is encountering its own form of inflation, as many businesses have removed traditional tip jars and now credit card kiosks demand that consumers cough up a few extra bucks when they swipe.

It’s dubbed “tip creeping,” and it seems to be effective in cornering consumers into paying more. Many of the digital kiosks that ask for tips start at 18% or 20% and can go as high as 30%, which is up from the 15% that used to be traditional.

If you’re dining out or grabbing a cup of coffee, how do you know when or if to tip? According to a tipping culture survey, 73% of Americans tip at least 11% more when they pay digitally.

The way consumers tip is broken down into three types of tippers:

The “feel-good tipper” usually tips 20% in every situation.

Then, there’s the “no tipper,” who feels they paid for their food or goods and aren’t being served and that’s sufficient. This more than likely happens at fast-food establishments.

Walmart closing last Portland locations

Lastly, there’s the “guilt tipper.” When they purchase something at the counter instead of at a table, they often feel guilty about not tipping or obligated to do so because they feel they’re being watched and lurked over.

Starbucks recently rolled out a new screen feature that now gives consumers the option to add a tip to their final bill or leave nothing at all before the transaction even goes through.

The coffee giant also raised its minimum pay to $15 an hour last summer. Still, its workers aren’t as underpaid as waiters at full-service restaurants.

Cleveland is the top-tipping city in the U.S., according to an AXIOS restaurant trends report . Denver came in at number two followed by Salt Lake City at number three.

What consumers tip is at their discretion, but due to the rising costs of just about everything, experts said it’s a good habit to show appreciation to service workers who go the extra mile.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Popular Local Grocery Store in Chicago is Closing
Chicago, IL9 hours ago
Local business ‘Cloud Cookie’ blows up on TikTok, sees orders from across nation
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Chicago mom makes 'Shark Tank' pitch for Pluie, a self-sanitizing changing table
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Chicago deploys 200 salt spreaders ahead of overnight snow
Chicago, IL20 hours ago
Guy Fieri Says These are the Best Fries in Illinois Hands Down
Chicago, IL1 day ago
As SNAP benefits are reduced, a massive food giveaway takes place Saturday in Roseland
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Popular Fast-Food Chain Chick-fil-A to Open Four New Spots in Chicago
Chicago, IL2 days ago
2 of the Best Irish Pubs in the US are in Illinois
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Haircuts for Humane offers free haircuts to those in need
Chicago, IL2 days ago
This sweetheart wants to greet you when you come home
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Abandoned Woodlawn block transformed into 30 news homes worth millions
Chicago, IL1 day ago
6@6: The benefits of an above ground pool
Chicago, IL3 days ago
This Restaurant Serves The Best Hot Dog In Illinois
Chicago, IL4 days ago
7 Chicago Restaurants and Delis That Will Satisfy Your St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef Craving
Chicago, IL3 days ago
‘I’m a good boy’: Dog abandoned at Burger King in suburban Chicago reunited with owner
Chicago, IL3 days ago
9@9: Fierce cry of the desert rain frog
Chicago, IL3 days ago
‘Married At First Sight’ Is Looking For Singles In Chicago Who Want To Get Married At First Sight
Chicago, IL2 days ago
New Michelin Guide recognizes 7 Chicago restaurants
Chicago, IL4 days ago
3 children, mother die in fire at Chicago firefighter’s home
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Sorry Chicago Catholics, The Chicago archdiocese says you can’t eat meat this St. Patrick’s Day
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Ballyhoo Hospitality is Opening New Restaurant in Glenview
Glenview, IL2 days ago
Signs of spring and winter in Chicago this week
Chicago, IL4 days ago
UPDATE: Tribune Bias Showing in News Article, Link to Friday Chicago Turning Point USA Program
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Taste of Chicago Announces Move to Chicagoland Speedway
Chicago, IL3 days ago
St. Patrick's Day dinner: Delicious slow cooker corned beef and cabbage recipe
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Will Jones Returns to Detroit's WDIV After Several Years in Chicago
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Site of Chicago club The Warehouse listed as “most endangered”
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Winter Weather Watch says a half-foot of snow is possible for Chicago
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago River Dyeing Marred by Shooting Incident in Downtown Loop
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Fallen Chicago Officer's Final Words to His Mother Left Her Surprised, Priest Says During Funeral
Chicago, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy