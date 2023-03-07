2023 North Dakota Class A Boys Basketball State Tournament

( KXNET ) — The 2023 Class A Boys Basketball State Tournament is officially underway! Who will run the table and come out as State Champions? We’ll have full game recaps, highlights, exclusive interviews, and everything you’ll need to keep up with the week’s action!

Keep up with KX Tournament Central as we cover all the March Madness from North Dakota High School Basketball!

Tournament Central Quick Links and Dates

Current Bracket

2023 North Dakota Class A Boys State Tournament Bracket

2023 North Dakota Class A Boys State Tournament Bracket

Quarterfinal Matchups

Quarterfinals: EDC #1 Fargo Davies (22-2) vs WDA #4 Jamestown (14-11) – 2:00 p.m. CST

What You Need To Know

EDC #1 Fargo Davies (22-2)

83.3 Points Per Game (1st in EDC)

62.1 Points Per Game Allowed (2nd in EDC)

42.2% Field Goal Percentage (3rd in EDC)

34.8% 3-Point Field Goal Percentage (2nd in EDC)

Last State Title: 2014 (1 Championship Overall)

Player to Watch – Mason Klabo, G, Sophomore, 6’0″

27.5 Points Per Game (1st in EDC)

5.3 Assists Per Game (1st in EDC)

3.1 Steals Per Game (2nd in EDC)

WDA #4 Jamestown (14-11)

72.9 Points Per Game (7th in WDA)

69.5 Points Per Game Allowed (3rd in WDA)

53.3% 2-Point Field Goal Percentage (3rd in WDA)

32.6% 3-Point Field Goal Percentage (4th in WDA)

Last State Title: 2019 (7 Championships Overall)

Player to Watch – Thomas Newman, G, Sophomore, 6’1″

55.3% Field Goal Percentage (7th in WDA)

75.9% Free Throw Percentage (11th in WDA)

Quarterfinals: WDA #2 Minot (20-4) vs EDC #3 Grand Forks Red River (17-7) – 4:00 p.m. CST

What You Need To Know

WDA #2 Minot (20-4)

83.5 Points Per Game (2nd in WDA)

64.9 Points Per Game Allowed (2nd in WDA)

51.1% 2-Point Field Goal Percentage (6th in WDA)

35.8% 3-Point Field Goal Percentage (2nd in WDA)

Last State Title: 2022 (18 Championships Overall)

Player to Watch – Darik Dissette, F, Senior, 6’4″

27.7 Points Per Game (1st in WDA)

7.7 Rebounds Per Game (5th in WDA)

3.4 Assists Per Game (8th in WDA)

EDC #3 Grand Forks Red River (17-7)

80.3 Points Per Game (2nd in EDC)

70.4 Points Per Game Allowed (5th in EDC)

44.7% Field Goal Percentage (1st in EDC)

35.0% 3-Point Field Goal Percentage (1st in EDC)

Last State Title: 2012 (2 Championships Overall)

Player to Watch – Reis Rowekamp, G, Senior, 6’4″

23.4 Points Per Game (4th in EDC)

3.9 Assists Per Game (T-5th in EDC)

83.3% Free Throw Percentage (1st in EDC)

Quarterfinals: WDA #1 Century (24-0) vs EDC #4 Shanley (15-11) – 6:00 p.m. CST

What You Need To Know

#1 Century (24-0)

85.5 Points Per Game (1st in WDA)

58.9 Points Per Game Allowed (1st in WDA)

59.8% 2-Point Field Goal Percentage (1st in WDA)

37.8% 3-Point Field Goal Percentage (1st in WDA)

Last State Title: 2018 (3 Championships Overall)

Player to Watch – Ryan Erikson, C, Senior, 6’10”

17.1 Points Per Game (8th in WDA)

10.1 Rebounds Per Game (1st in WDA)

23 Blocks This Season (1st in WDA)

EDC #4 Shanley (15-11)

65.7 Points Per Game (6th in EDC)

61.8 Points Per Game Allowed (1st in EDC)

40.2% Field Goal Percentage (5th in EDC)

27.6% 3-Point Field Goal Percentage (11th in EDC)

Last State Title: 2013 (3 Championships Overall)

Player to Watch – Connor Kraft, F, Senior, 6’7″

21.8 Points Per Game (4th in EDC)

11.4 Rebounds Per Game (2nd in EDC)

3.2 Blocked Shots Per Game (1st in EDC)

Quarterfinals: EDC #2 Fargo North (16-8) vs WDA #3 Legacy (14-10) – 8:00 p.m. CST

What You Need To Know

EDC #2 Fargo North (16-8)

78.4 Points Per Game (3rd in EDC)

73.5 Points Per Game Allowed (9th in EDC)

43.0% Field Goal Percentage (2nd in EDC)

29.7% 3-Point Field Goal Percentage (10th in EDC)

Last State Title: 2006 (4 Championships Overall)

Player to Watch – Jeremiah Sem, G, Junior, 6’3″

26.4 Points Per Game (2nd in EDC)

3.0 Steals Per Game (3rd in EDC)

63 Total 3-Pointers Made this Season (4th in EDC)

WDA #3 Legacy (14-10)

Previous Games: Defeated Bismarck, 78-75, in the Quarterfinals

71.9 Points Per Game (8th in WDA)

68.6 Points Per Game Allowed (4th in WDA)

51.2% 2-Point Field Goal Percentage (5th in WDA)

32.2% 3-Point Field Goal Percentage (6th in WDA)

Last State Title: None

Player to Watch – Lucas Kupfer, F, Junior, 6’5″

15.2 Points Per Game (11th in WDA)

60.6% Field Goal Percentage (4th in WDA)

7.5 Rebounds Per Game (6th in WDA)

Featured Articles:

Featured Articles:

