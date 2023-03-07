Bravo Teases Behind The Scenes Look At Tom Sandoval And Raquel Leviss Cheating Episode

VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: (l-r) Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)

There’s a lot of drama brewing in the back alley of SUR these days. After the piping-hot news broke that Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval have been having a steamy affair for seven months, it sent a slew of Bravo fans (and Bravolebs) into a frenzy .

When Raquel’s ex-boyfriend, DJ James Kennedy , broke the news on Instagram , he wrote, “ Hope you all feel as sick as I do . This explains everything.” If that wasn’t enough, Lala Kent — Pump Rules ‘ shade assassin — added her own comment, “I’ve been telling y’all!” “Everyone said I was a ‘bully.’ It’s called YOU TRIGGER ME AND I SEE YOU FOR WHO YOU ARE! I’ve known these two are disgusting from the jump,” Lala finished.

Sandoval’s cheating ways are nothing new to fans of Vanderpump Rules . We’ve watched him cheat on Kristen Doute several times, lie about it, then gaslight the cast (except the complicit men) into believing they were insane. Now it would appear Tom’s old ways are no longer working to his advantage. “The majority of the cast is expected to gather and film … to share their reactions to Raquel and Sandoval’s affair. Mostly everyone is shook and completely heartbroken for Ariana [Madix] ,” an inside source revealed .

In a new report by People , the Bravo network released their first behind-the-scenes teaser about the special fallout episode that will make its way into Season 10 , which is currently airing.

BravoTV’s official Instagram shared a photo of James peeking behind an open clapperboard with the caption, “We have resumed filming on # PumpRules and this story will be unfolding on camera.”

The reality tv fan in me is FREAKING out. This event reminds me of the Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga wedding drama , but even better. I definitely don’t want to rejoice in Ariana’s pain and suffering, but hopefully, she uses this anger to let both of them have it at the reunion .

For Tom and Raquel to be having such a salacious affair for more than half a year while smiling in their friends’ faces shows the kind of people they are. And newsflash, Lala and James were right all along. Raquel is a social climber who had support from the VPR cast when dealing with her breakup with James . So she pays one of her most gracious supporters back by having sex with her boyfriend of 10 years while she was in the next room sleeping?

Man, I can’t wait to see all of this drama play out this week on Watch What Happens Live and at the reunion in a few weeks. Buckle up, Bravo lovers. We’re in for a ride.

