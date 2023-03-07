Zaya Wade Makes Her Runway Debut in Glossy Buckled Pumps at Miu Miu’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Zaya Wade is officially a Miu Miu girl! The teenage daughter of Dwyane Wade made her runway debut this morning, modeling in Miu Miu’s fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

The 15-year-old influencer strolled on the runway in a brown-green knit outfit, featuring a white round-necked top beneath a ribbed knit sweater dress. A matching oversized knit jacket was layered atop the piece for a monochrome spin.

Wade’s outfit was simply accessorized with a rounded smooth brown leather Miu Miu handbag, whimsically accented with a black strap, gleaming gold hardware and dangling metal charms.

When it came to footwear, Wade’s outfit was complete with a strappy pair of kitten-heeled slingback pumps. Her warm brown pair included glossy patent leather uppers, complete with triangular pointed-toe pumps. Giving the pair a sleek twist were thin buckled upper straps, arrayed at angles for a cutout appearance. The pair added a ladylike finish to Wade’s outfit thanks to its classic silhouette and neutral hue.

Miu Miu’s fall 2023 collection highlighted the spirit of the woman on the go, with Miuccia Prada pairing chic neutral tones of black, brown, tan and gray across sharp sweaters, dresses, skirts and coats. Hues of green, orange, pink and red added pops of color throughout the line — which featured sophisticated shoe offerings of chunky monk-strap loafers, peep-toe and buckle-strapped pumps. For a ladylike finish, every model carried leather handbags in the crooks of their arms throughout the show, including Goth, Emma Corrin, Liu Wen and Zaya Wade.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris , France. Held from Feb. 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior , Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris s chedule.

